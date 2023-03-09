College affordability advocates in New Jersey are calling on the state to ban scholarship displacement at all higher education institutions.

Scholarship award displacement occurs when “receipt of a private scholarship leads to a reduction in other forms of financial aid, such as college grants,” according to Forbes.

In 2021, New Jersey became the second U.S. state to ban the practice at public universities under certain circumstances. Zaniya Lewis, founder of #YesSheCanCampaign, said state lawmakers should pass a bill that extends the ban to private universities and proprietary institutions.

“Scholarship award displacement is one of the root causes to the student loan debt crisis,” Lewis said. “These universities are now penalizing students for winning scholarships, and then they’re making them have to pay more out of pocket.”

Fifty-six percent of U.S. college students receiving private scholarships experience award displacement, according to research at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. Universities argue that the practices “provides them with the flexibility to creatively figure out which top students need aid the most and allocate it accordingly.”