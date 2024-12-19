From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Upper Darby announced it has reached a contract agreement with Transport Workers Union of America Local 234.

TWU Local 234, which represents 115 municipal workers in Upper Darby, unanimously voted Monday to authorize a strike — opening the possibility of a strike as early as New Year’s Day.

A walkout would have impacted animal control, garbage collection and street maintenance, among other vital township services.

The union alleged Upper Darby officials stalled negotiations for months and offered an “outrageous” contract proposal Dec. 4. Township officials denied the claims. The previous contract was set to expire Dec. 31.