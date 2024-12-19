Upper Darby reaches agreement with municipal workers, staves off potential strike
The township said the agreement it reached with the union Tuesday evening includes wage increases and other compensatory benefits.
From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
Upper Darby announced it has reached a contract agreement with Transport Workers Union of America Local 234.
TWU Local 234, which represents 115 municipal workers in Upper Darby, unanimously voted Monday to authorize a strike — opening the possibility of a strike as early as New Year’s Day.
A walkout would have impacted animal control, garbage collection and street maintenance, among other vital township services.
The union alleged Upper Darby officials stalled negotiations for months and offered an “outrageous” contract proposal Dec. 4. Township officials denied the claims. The previous contract was set to expire Dec. 31.
The township said in a press release the new agreement includes wage increases and other compensatory benefits in exchange for workers contributing more toward health benefits.
“The negotiations were very productive, and I appreciate the earnest effort from both parties in balancing the needs of our employees with those of the taxpayers,” said Crandall Jones, Upper Darby Township’s chief administrative officer, in a press release.
The township asserted the agreement improves Upper Darby’s “fiscal position.” TWU Local 234 did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The new contract takes effect Jan. 1 and runs through December 2027.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.