What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer and the state’s largest nongovernmental employer, ChristianaCare Health System, have reached an agreement in a lawsuit the regional hospital system filed last year.

“Every Delawarean deserves access to world-class, affordable healthcare, and together we are working to make that a reality,” Gov. Matt Meyer said in a statement. “This agreement keeps healthcare dollars with patients, not in the courtroom.”

But the proposed settlement hinges on state lawmakers passing changes to last year’s law, which ChristianaCare calls a “state takeover” of hospital boards.

The agreement announced Wednesday would strip the newly created Diamond State Hospital Cost Review Board of its authority to approve and modify hospital budgets. Those changes would require new legislation and the governor’s signature.

Majority Leader Bryan Townsend was the Senate sponsor of the bill creating the review board. He said he offered to pass legislation next year striking the board’s budget authority from the law during talks with the hospitals in June. But he said they opposed the suggestion, even though they support it in the lawsuit.

“It’s important to bear in mind they had said to the judge, ‘We want you to overturn the law because of this budget control mechanism.’ The judge said, ‘Hmm, you might have something here,’” Townsend said of negotiations earlier this year. “I say ‘Let’s strike it in legislative language,’ the hospitals say, ‘No, no, no, we don’t support that,’ which was quite a ridiculous position for them to take.”

When contacted for a response to Townsend’s remarks, ChristianaCare had no comment. Delaware Healthcare Association CEO Brian Frazee did not address Townsend’s remarks, but said he looked forward to collaborating with him, other state leaders and health care partners on legislation that codifies Wednesday’s agreement.

Capping rapidly rising health care prices

Then-Gov. John Carney established the Diamond State Hospital Cost Review Board in June 2024 to rein in spending by private hospitals. The board is made up of political appointees selected by the governor.

The new law required hospitals to submit detailed annual budgets to the panel, which is charged with ensuring that hospitals align their price increases with annual health care cost growth benchmarks set by the state. The board could reject a budget plan if the spending was deemed to be excessive.

According to an annual assessment by the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, health care spending in Delaware increased 9.1% for 2023 calendar year to nearly $11 billion. That dramatically outpaced that year’s 3.1% spending benchmark.