Xfinity Live! to become Stateside Live! this fall
Stateside Vodka, a liquor brand based in Philadelphia, has entered into a naming rights partnership with the entertainment venue.
From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
For the second time this year, a facility in the South Philadelphia Sports Complex is changing its name. This time, Xfinity Live! is getting a new identity.
Stateside Vodka, a liquor brand based in Philadelphia, has entered into a naming rights partnership with the sports bar. The name will officially switch to Stateside Live! this fall.
The company, which also produces Surfside Iced Teas, was founded in 2015. In a release, co-founder and President Matt Quigley said the “epicenter” of the brand’s growth has been rooted in Philly sports.
“This naming rights partnership is a full-circle crowning moment, and we look forward to many more years of building upon the excitement and privilege it is to be a fan in Philadelphia,” Quigley said.
The name change comes as the sports bar is undergoing $15 million in upgrades inside and outside the venue, including an open-air beer garden and a dedicated area for rotating local Philadelphia food trucks. The PBR Cowboy Bar will also be expanded with an outdoor backyard area featuring a stage.
Those expansions are expected to be completed in 2026. The bar will remain open during construction, including the FIFA World Cup and the MLB All-Star Game.
Just last week, what people have called the Wells Fargo Center since 2010 was officially became the Xfinity Mobile Arena. The home of the Flyers, 76ers and Wings has had several names since it opened in 1996, including CoreStates Center, First Union Center and Wachovia Center.
Last year, Comcast Spectacor unveiled a $2.5 billion master plan for the South Philadelphia Sports Complex. In addition to the upgrades at Stateside Live!, plans include the construction of a 250-room hotel, a concert venue with 5,000–6,000 seats, a new outdoor plaza and restaurant and retail spaces.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.