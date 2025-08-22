Xfinity Live! to become Stateside Live! this fall

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

For the second time this year, a facility in the South Philadelphia Sports Complex is changing its name. This time, Xfinity Live! is getting a new identity.

Stateside Vodka, a liquor brand based in Philadelphia, has entered into a naming rights partnership with the sports bar. The name will officially switch to Stateside Live! this fall.

The company, which also produces Surfside Iced Teas, was founded in 2015. In a release, co-founder and President Matt Quigley said the “epicenter” of the brand’s growth has been rooted in Philly sports.

“This naming rights partnership is a full-circle crowning moment, and we look forward to many more years of building upon the excitement and privilege it is to be a fan in Philadelphia,” Quigley said.

The name change comes as the sports bar is undergoing $15 million in upgrades inside and outside the venue, including an open-air beer garden and a dedicated area for rotating local Philadelphia food trucks. The PBR Cowboy Bar will also be expanded with an outdoor backyard area featuring a stage.