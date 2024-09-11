Complete list of winners and losers in Delaware’s primary election

What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Delaware’s Democratic and Republican primary voters have chosen who will represent their party in the governor’s race and a slew of other statewide and local contests in the Nov. 5 general election.

Here’s the full list of unofficial results from Tuesday’s primary election, based on 528 of 530 precincts reporting, and whom the winner will face in eight weeks.

U.S. representative

Democratic state Sen. Sarah McBride took nearly 80% of the vote as she defeated Earl Cooper and Elias Weir and will face Republican John J. Whalen III, who defeated Donyale Hall.

Governor

Democratic New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer defeated Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long and Collin O’Mara and will face Republican House Minority Leader Mike Ramone, who won over Jerry Price and Bobby Williamson.

Lieutenant governor

Democratic state Sen. Kyle Evans Gay defeated Rep. Sherry Dorsey Walker and Debbie Harrington and will face Republican Ruth Briggs King.

Insurance commissioner

Democratic incumbent Trinidad Navarro defeated Kayoda Abegunde and will face Republican Ralph Taylor.

Wilmington mayor

Democratic Gov. John Carney defeated Velda Jones Potter and has no Republican opponent.

New Castle County executive

Democrat Marcus Henry defeated County Council President Karen Hartley-Nagle and has no Republican opponent.

State Senate

District 18

Republican incumbent Dave Wilson defeated Robert “Bob” Reed and has no Democratic foe.