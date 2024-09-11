Complete list of winners and losers in Delaware’s primary election
See who voters chose to represent their party in the general election contests for governor and a slew of statewide and local offices
Delaware’s Democratic and Republican primary voters have chosen who will represent their party in the governor’s race and a slew of other statewide and local contests in the Nov. 5 general election.
Here’s the full list of unofficial results from Tuesday’s primary election, based on 528 of 530 precincts reporting, and whom the winner will face in eight weeks.
U.S. representative
Democratic state Sen. Sarah McBride took nearly 80% of the vote as she defeated Earl Cooper and Elias Weir and will face Republican John J. Whalen III, who defeated Donyale Hall.
Governor
Democratic New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer defeated Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long and Collin O’Mara and will face Republican House Minority Leader Mike Ramone, who won over Jerry Price and Bobby Williamson.
Lieutenant governor
Democratic state Sen. Kyle Evans Gay defeated Rep. Sherry Dorsey Walker and Debbie Harrington and will face Republican Ruth Briggs King.
Insurance commissioner
Democratic incumbent Trinidad Navarro defeated Kayoda Abegunde and will face Republican Ralph Taylor.
Wilmington mayor
Democratic Gov. John Carney defeated Velda Jones Potter and has no Republican opponent.
New Castle County executive
Democrat Marcus Henry defeated County Council President Karen Hartley-Nagle and has no Republican opponent.
State Senate
District 18
Republican incumbent Dave Wilson defeated Robert “Bob” Reed and has no Democratic foe.
State House of Representatives
District 2
Democratic incumbent Stephanie T. Bolden defeated James Taylor and has no Republican foe.
District 10
Democrat Melanie Ross Levin defeated Stephen Jankovic and Dennis E. Williams and will face Republican Brent Burdge.
District 14
Democrat Claire Snyder-Hall defeated Kathleen K. McGuiness and Marty Rendon and will face Republican Mike Simpler.
District 15
Democrat Kamela T. Smith defeated House Speaker Valerie Longhurst and has no Republican foe.
District 20
Democratic incumbent Stell Parker Selby defeated Brian P. Jenkins and will face Republican Nikki Miller.
District 21
Democrat Frank Burns defeated Michael Alexander Smith and will face Republican Brenda Mennella.
District 27
Democratic incumbent Eric Morrison defeated Margie Lopez Waite and will face Republican Kristina Griffing.
District 29
Democratic incumbent William Bush defeated Monica Shockley Porter and will face Republican Anthony Egipciaco Jr.
District 34
Democrat Tracey M. Miller defeated Ade Adewunmi Kuforiji and will face Republican incumbent Lyndon Yearick.
District 36
Republican incumbent Bryan William Shupe defeated Patrick Smith and will face Democrat Rony J. Baltazar-Lopez.
Wilmington City Council
District 1
Democrat Coby Owens defeated incumbent Vincent White and Thea Lopez and has no Republican foe.
District 2
Democratic incumbent Shané Darby defeated John Johnson Jr. and has no Republican opponent.
District 3
Democratic incumbent Zanthia Oliver defeated Don Farrell and has no Republican opponent.
District 5
Democrat Christian Willauer defeated incumbent Bregetta A. Fields and has no Republican opponent.
District 7
Democratic incumbent Chris Johnson defeated Peggy A. Brooks and James Dahlke and has no Republican opponent.
At-Large
(Voters select 3): Democratic incumbents Latisha Bracy and Maria D. Cabrera along with newcomer Alexander Hackett defeated Danielle Covington and Waynna Dobson.
New Castle County Council
Council president
Democrat Monique Johns defeated George Frankel, Val Gould, Jason Hoover and Robert Williams and will face Republican Melissa Brayman.
District 7
Democratic incumbent George Smiley defeated Michael A. Brown and has no Republican foe.
District 12
Democrat Kevin Caneco defeated George M. Dudlek and has no Republican foe.
Kent County Register of Wills
Republican Colin Bonini defeated Susanne Whitney and will face Democrat C.J. Cox.
Kent County Levy Court
District 5
Democratic incumbent George Jody Sweeney defeated Susan Lanyon and has no Republican foe.
Sussex County Council
District 1
Republican Matt Lloyd defeated Council President Mike Vincent and Christie Shirey and does not have a Democratic opponent.
District 2
Republican Steve McCarron defeated incumbent Cynthia Green and does not have a Democratic opponent.
