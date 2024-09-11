Elections 2024

Complete list of winners and losers in Delaware’s primary election

See who voters chose to represent their party in the general election contests for governor and a slew of statewide and local offices

Delaware state Sen. Sarah McBride appears on stage

Delaware state Sen. Sarah McBride. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Delaware’s Democratic and Republican primary voters have chosen who will represent their party in the governor’s race and a slew of other statewide and local contests in the Nov. 5 general election.

Here’s the full list of unofficial results from Tuesday’s primary election, based on 528 of 530 precincts reporting, and whom the winner will face in eight weeks.

U.S. representative

Democratic state Sen. Sarah McBride took nearly 80% of the vote as she defeated Earl Cooper and Elias Weir and will face Republican John J. Whalen III, who defeated Donyale Hall.

Governor

Democratic New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer defeated Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long and  Collin O’Mara and will face Republican House Minority Leader Mike Ramone, who won over Jerry Price and Bobby Williamson.

Lieutenant governor

Democratic state Sen. Kyle Evans Gay defeated Rep. Sherry Dorsey Walker and Debbie Harrington and will face Republican Ruth Briggs King.

Insurance commissioner

Democratic incumbent Trinidad Navarro defeated Kayoda Abegunde and will face Republican Ralph Taylor.

Wilmington mayor

Democratic Gov. John Carney defeated Velda Jones Potter and has no Republican opponent.

New Castle County executive

Democrat Marcus Henry defeated County Council President Karen Hartley-Nagle and has no Republican opponent.

State Senate

District 18

Republican incumbent Dave Wilson defeated Robert “Bob” Reed and has no Democratic foe.

State House of Representatives

District 2

Democratic incumbent Stephanie T. Bolden defeated James Taylor and has no Republican foe.

District 10

Democrat Melanie Ross Levin defeated Stephen Jankovic and Dennis E. Williams and will face Republican Brent Burdge.

District 14

Democrat Claire Snyder-Hall defeated Kathleen K. McGuiness and Marty Rendon and will face Republican Mike Simpler.

District 15

Democrat Kamela T. Smith defeated House Speaker Valerie Longhurst and has no Republican foe.

District 20

Democratic incumbent Stell Parker Selby defeated Brian P. Jenkins and will face Republican Nikki Miller.

District 21

Democrat Frank Burns defeated Michael Alexander Smith and will face Republican Brenda Mennella.

District 27

Democratic incumbent Eric Morrison defeated Margie Lopez Waite and will face Republican Kristina Griffing.

District 29

Democratic incumbent William Bush defeated Monica Shockley Porter and will face Republican Anthony Egipciaco Jr.

District 34

Democrat Tracey M. Miller defeated Ade Adewunmi Kuforiji and will face Republican incumbent Lyndon Yearick.

District 36

Republican incumbent Bryan William Shupe defeated Patrick Smith and will face Democrat Rony J. Baltazar-Lopez.

Wilmington City Council

District 1

Democrat Coby Owens defeated incumbent Vincent White and Thea Lopez and has no Republican foe.

District 2

Democratic incumbent Shané Darby defeated John Johnson Jr. and has no Republican opponent.

District 3

Democratic incumbent Zanthia Oliver defeated Don Farrell and has no Republican opponent.

District 5

Democrat Christian Willauer defeated incumbent Bregetta A. Fields and has no Republican opponent.

District 7

Democratic incumbent Chris Johnson defeated Peggy A. Brooks and James Dahlke and has no Republican opponent.

At-Large

(Voters select 3): Democratic incumbents Latisha Bracy and Maria D. Cabrera along with newcomer Alexander Hackett defeated Danielle Covington and Waynna Dobson.

New Castle County Council

Council president

Democrat Monique Johns defeated George Frankel, Val Gould, Jason Hoover and Robert Williams and will face Republican Melissa Brayman.

District 7

Democratic incumbent George Smiley defeated Michael A. Brown and has no Republican foe.

District 12

Democrat Kevin Caneco defeated George M. Dudlek and has no Republican foe.

Kent County Register of Wills

Republican Colin Bonini defeated Susanne Whitney and will face Democrat C.J. Cox.

Kent County Levy Court

District 5

Democratic incumbent George Jody Sweeney defeated Susan Lanyon and has no Republican foe.

Sussex County Council

District 1

Republican Matt Lloyd defeated Council President Mike Vincent and Christie Shirey and does not have a Democratic opponent.

District 2

Republican Steve McCarron defeated incumbent Cynthia Green and does not have a Democratic opponent.

