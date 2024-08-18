PennDOT unveils plan to widen the Blue Route to ease I-476 congestion

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

PennDOT is in the midst of a six-year upgrade to Interstate 476, also known as the Blue Route, that will provide an extra lane of travel when there is congestion.

The transportation department’s Brad Rudolph said the first upgrade will be the addition of smart technology to sense when traffic backups are building.

“Phase one of this multi-year plan along 476 will be the installation of variable speed limit signs changing as weather and congestion does,” Rudolph said.

The first phase will also include new ramp meters and electronic signs. The signs will be controlled by PennDOT in conjunction with the cameras, so officials can see what’s going on and tell drivers to slow down.

“The goal is to keep drivers safe while preventing any backups and rear-end accidents that will, in turn, slow down the commute even more,” Rudolph said.