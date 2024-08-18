PennDOT unveils plan to widen the Blue Route to ease I-476 congestion
The expansion will start with high-tech equipment to sense backups, with future work to utilize the median when traffic backs up.
From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
PennDOT is in the midst of a six-year upgrade to Interstate 476, also known as the Blue Route, that will provide an extra lane of travel when there is congestion.
The transportation department’s Brad Rudolph said the first upgrade will be the addition of smart technology to sense when traffic backups are building.
“Phase one of this multi-year plan along 476 will be the installation of variable speed limit signs changing as weather and congestion does,” Rudolph said.
The first phase will also include new ramp meters and electronic signs. The signs will be controlled by PennDOT in conjunction with the cameras, so officials can see what’s going on and tell drivers to slow down.
“The goal is to keep drivers safe while preventing any backups and rear-end accidents that will, in turn, slow down the commute even more,” Rudolph said.
The keystone of the plan will be the addition of another lane only for use when the road backs up. That additional traffic lane will utilize the roadway’s existing shoulder.
“The expansion will run from West Chester Pike to I-95, using the inner shoulders of the highway which will be expanded and used as flexible lanes during peak traffic.”
Currently, there are only two lanes between West Chester Pike and Interstate 95. The expansion would add a third lane over that 14-mile stretch that would be shut down at non-peak times.
Rudolph said the additional lane will only be used during times of heavy volume because it’s not necessary all the time.
“The demand is not there, and we would like to have shoulders when needed,” he said. “The additional left lane would be used for commuting and when there are special events. When not needed, the lanes would revert to the shoulder for emergency personnel and breakdowns.”
The project is still in the design stage, with construction not set to begin until 2026. The high tech upgrades are currently underway and routine maintenance is still being done in order to prepare for the major construction project. The full project should be completed by 2030.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.