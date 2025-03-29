This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Part of the Schuylkill Expressway in Philadelphia will be shut down until Monday morning, affecting tens of thousands of drivers.

PennDOT says it needs to repair a bridge deck on a section of the highway. To do so, the westbound lanes will be closed from the 34th Street off-ramp to the University Avenue on-ramp from 9 p.m. Friday night to 5 a.m. Monday.

Traffic will be detoured through the city.

“It’s going to be a lot of traffic. That’s going to be hectic,” said Rahsul Brown, who said he is changing his weekend plans. “I think that’s real inconvenient. I’m in merchandise so I do a lot of driving.”

PennDOT says its contractors will be repairing a deteriorated concrete deck and resurfacing the road.

“The top is falling apart. It’s been falling apart for some time,” said PennDOT spokesman Brad Rudolph. “The detour is going to take some time because you’re going to be using the Grays Ferry section and the Center City side to get back onto the highway.”