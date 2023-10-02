14-year-old driver charged after multi-car crash on Schuylkill Expressway; 15-year-old killed

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Pennsylvania State Police say a 14-year-old was behind the wheel of a car that crashed on the Schuylkill Expressway on Sunday evening.

According to police, troopers first attempted to stop a black Hyundai Sonata at about 5:50 p.m. on I-76 at mile marker 342.2 in Philadelphia. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Philadelphia earlier in the day, police said.

The vehicle failed to yield to emergency lights and sped away from officers, police said.

The driver then lost control, crashed into a concrete barrier, swerved and rolled several times up an embankment before coming to rest.

A 15-year-old boy was ejected from the car, police said.

He and three other juveniles who were occupants of the Sonata were taken to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. The 15-year-old succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

The 14-year-old girl who was driving the car is now charged with vehicular homicide.