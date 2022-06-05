The barrier-to-entry is low to participate in West Philly Porchfest — a free festival hosted annually, where anyone is welcome to host or perform. Just grab a mic, a friend, maybe a musical instrument, and walk out your front door.

The weather was in favor of the crowds that filled the sidewalks of West Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon. They were there to listen to a diverse collection of local musicians perform from their porch stages: Genres ranged from punk, ska, bluegrass, and rap, to electronic, jazz, rock, folk, and R&B. Performances also included poetry and comedy.

For many residents, like Abby Cox and Sarah Dwyer, the day wasn’t just about the music, but about meeting and mingling with neighbors — the event marks an unofficial start to summer in the city.

“[It’s the] beginning of the summer, everybody’s out. It’s nice to see everybody,” said Dwyer, who has lived in West Philly for five years.

“Definitely the place to see people that you don’t know well enough to make plans with, but probably will run into them,” Cox said. “So, just a nice place to see everybody in the neighborhood.”