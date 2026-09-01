From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Just shy of its 200th anniversary, the museum of the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University in Philadelphia will close Sept. 30.

In a statement announcing the shuttering of the museum known to area parents and children for its dinosaur skeletons, the Academy announced that its other functions, including scientific research and public education, will continue.

“While the museum will close, the Academy remains committed to public engagement and education, and work will continue to identify new and financially sustainable opportunities for the public display of elements from its collections,” read the statement from Drexel University.

The Academy of Natural Sciences was founded in 1812 as the first natural science research center of the Americas. It opened a public museum in 1828.

In 2011, the Academy and its museum merged with Drexel University, in part to secure its financial stability.