Delaware

Lady A

Where : Freeman Arts Pavilion, 31806 Lake View Drive, Selbyville, Del.

: Freeman Arts Pavilion, 31806 Lake View Drive, Selbyville, Del. When : Saturday, Aug. 29, 7 p.m.

: Saturday, Aug. 29, 7 p.m. How much: $109.04 and up

In 2020, amid the Black Lives Matter movement, the country music trio Lady Antebellum changed its name to Lady A. Their reasoning was to dispel any connection to the meaning behind the term, which is rooted in slavery. The Grammy-winning band hasn’t released a studio album in more than a dozen years, except for the holiday release “On This Winter’s Night (Volume 2),” which dropped in 2025. While they’re now on the road emphasizing their general catalog, their tour will transition to a holiday run featuring that project in December. Catch them now on a North American tour that’s coming to Delaware on Saturday.

Baskerville

Where : Second Street Players at Riverfront Theater, 2 South Walnut St., Milford, Del.

: Second Street Players at Riverfront Theater, 2 South Walnut St., Milford, Del. When : Friday, Aug. 28, Saturday, Aug. 29, 7 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 30, 2 p.m.

: Friday, Aug. 28, Saturday, Aug. 29, 7 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 30, 2 p.m. How much: $25 to $27

If you’re a fan of Sherlock Holmes, here’s a new take on the legendary detective’s adventures. Arthur Conan Doyle’s “The Hound of the Baskervilles” is flipped into a theatrical comedy that’s become a favorite on stages nationwide. Known for its inventive staging, the play uses a small cast, typically just five actors, to portray more than 40 characters. Tony Award–winning playwright Ken Ludwig keeps the eerie moors, family curse and mystery intact, adding broad humor, accents and speedy scene shifts.

New Jersey

Chris Stapleton: All-American Road Tour

Where : Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, 1 Harbour Blvd., Camden, N.J.

: Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, 1 Harbour Blvd., Camden, N.J. When : Friday, Aug. 28, Saturday, Aug. 29

: Friday, Aug. 28, Saturday, Aug. 29 How much: $93 and up

Stapleton’s signature blend of country, Southern rock, blues and Americana has earned him 11 Grammys. The singer-songwriter continues a 2026 tour that has expanded into stadiums and major amphitheaters with a rotating lineup of guests, including Lainey Wilson, Ashley McBryde and Grace Potter. While his most recent album is 2023’s “Higher,” recent collaborations include “A Song to Sing” with Miranda Lambert and “California Sober” with Post Malone. He also recorded a single, “Bad As I Used To Be,” for the“F1” movie soundtrack. Stapleton heads to South Jersey for back-to-back shows on Friday and Saturday.

Special Events

Cooper DeJean lookalike contest

Where : Libertee Grounds, 1600 W. Girard Ave.

: Libertee Grounds, 1600 W. Girard Ave. When : Thursday, Aug. 27, 7 p.m. (you must register online or in-person before that cutoff time)

: Thursday, Aug. 27, 7 p.m. (you must register online or in-person before that cutoff time) How much: $5

If you bear even a passing resemblance to Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean, there’s a prize waiting for you. The Iowa-born player is best known for scoring a pick-six touchdown in Super Bowl LIX and winning a chip, all on his 22nd birthday. You may not have those bona fides, but if you look enough like him, you can take the crown. They’re taking this seriously, with local celeb judges and prizes for first, second and third place. You must register online or in person before 7 p.m., so make it happen. Proceeds go to the Eagles Autism Foundation, so even if you don’t win, it’s for a good cause.

Illumination 250 festival and drone show

Where : Haverford High School, 250 Mill Road, Havertown, Pa.

: Haverford High School, 250 Mill Road, Havertown, Pa. When : Saturday, Aug. 29, noon to 9 p.m.

: Saturday, Aug. 29, noon to 9 p.m. How much: Free

Delaware County celebrates America’s 250th birthday with a big, community-wide celebration that blends patriotism, pop culture and live performance with a high-tech finale. The programming moves from ceremonial and historical performances by the Independence Fife and Drum Corps and the U.S. Navy Color Guard to local throwback bands, including The Belle Tones, Drew Nugent and the Midnight Society and a Frank Sinatra tribute by Rich DeSimone. The day ends with a drone show that you can expect to echo the patriotic theme.

Let Freedom Ring: Family Day Honoring the March on Washington

The 1963 March on Washington was one of the most impactful moments in American history, cementing the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. This program is part of a broader collaboration with the Association for Public Art and artist Paul Ramírez Jonas, who created the “Let Freedom Ring” installation. The family-focused event includes interactive workshops, live performances and hands-on creative stations designed to connect young people with the origins of the Civil Rights Movement.

History on the Street: Back to School Edition

Where : 1300 Block of Locust Street, outside the Philadelphia Historical Society

: 1300 Block of Locust Street, outside the Philadelphia Historical Society When : Saturday, Aug. 29, noon to 4 p.m.

: Saturday, Aug. 29, noon to 4 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

You don’t always hear “history” and “block party” in the same sentence, but when you do, it’s likely because of the Historical Society of Pennsylvania. The event features a mix of vendors, food trucks and hands-on activities to make history feel interactive rather than academic. Think pop-up exhibits, craft stations and opportunities to engage directly with local organizations that promote history and education across Philadelphia. WHYY will be there, along with the Lower Merion Historical Society, Preservation Alliance of Greater Philadelphia, Revolution School, Teaching for Change, Science for History Institute and more.

B.Y.O.C. South Street

Bring your own culture — and chair — and see the 14-block corridor of South Street transform into a multi-block party with rotating day-to-evening programming. That includes live music performances, DJ sets, interactive art installations, vendor pop-ups and themed experiences from Front Street to 8th Street. Visitors can expect shifting entertainment zones, from performance stages to immersive art and shopping experiences that encourage you to go block to block.

Philadelphia Cycling Classic

Where : Start: Ben Franklin Parkway near Logan Square

: Start: Ben Franklin Parkway near Logan Square When : Sunday, Aug. 30, women’s race starts at 8:30 a.m., men’s race starts at noon

: Sunday, Aug. 30, women’s race starts at 8:30 a.m., men’s race starts at noon How much: Free for spectators

After a 10-year break, The Philadelphia Cycling Classic is back, returning elite international men’s and women’s professional cycling to the 14.4-mile circuit that includes the challenging 17% climb of the Manayunk Wall. There’s a Fan Fest at the Iroquois Sculpture with vendors, live music, athlete interviews and bike demos, plus a charity ride benefiting the American Association for Cancer Research that does the same route as the pro course. The East Falls Development Corporation is hosting an official bike race watching party from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Midvale Avenue and River Drive — the best place, they say, to watch the race.

Arts & Culture

Rachmaninoff and the Tsar

Where : People’s Light, 39 Conestoga Road, Malvern, Pennsylvania

: People’s Light, 39 Conestoga Road, Malvern, Pennsylvania When : Friday, Aug. 30 to Sunday, Sept. 20

: Friday, Aug. 30 to Sunday, Sept. 20 How much: $99 to $104

Musician and “theatrical creator” Hershey Felder developed and stars in a limited-run musical exploring the life and legacy of Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninoff through an imagined meeting with Tsar Nicholas II. The production blends narrative theater with live performance of Rachmaninoff’s signature works, including the Piano Concerto No. 2, Prelude in C-sharp minor and the Paganini Variations. Felder stars in the title role, with Jonathan Silvestri as the Tsar, continuing Felder’s long-running history of composer-centered musical dramas such as “Beethoven” and “Monsieur Chopin,” which make classical giants and their life stories relatable to wider audiences.

Celebrate Asia

Where : Cherry Street Pier, 121 N. Christopher Columbus Boulevard

: Cherry Street Pier, 121 N. Christopher Columbus Boulevard When : Saturday, Aug. 29, 1–5 p.m.

: Saturday, Aug. 29, 1–5 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

Part of the PECO Multicultural Series, the rescheduled festival transforms the Delaware River waterfront into a showcase of Asian culture through live performances, food and family-friendly activities, with this edition hosted by Kampoeng Indonesia. The series ends in November with We Are the Seeds, which celebrates Native American communities in and around Philadelphia.

The Island Country Indonesian festival

Where : Fleisher Art Memorial, 719 Catherine St.

: Fleisher Art Memorial, 719 Catherine St. When : Saturday, Aug. 29, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

: Saturday, Aug. 29, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

The Island Country celebration is Gapura Philadelphia’s monthlong cultural festival honoring Indonesian heritage through music, dance, food, sports and community storytelling. The 2026 edition continues that tradition with programming featuring games, karaoke competitions, dance performances and community tournaments, culminating in a festival day. Modero & Company and Gamelan Gita Santi are among the festival’s live music and dance performances.

Comedy

Mo Welch

Comedian, writer and cartoonist Mo Welch has carved out a unique lane on her new PBS Digital Studios series “The Drawing Room with Mo Welch,” where she sketches guests while conducting candid conversations, featuring appearances from Brett Goldstein, Sarah Silverman, Tig Notaro, Margaret Cho, Adam Conover and Demi Adejuyigbe. The series has raised Welch’s profile beyond stand-up and into public media, bringing her a whole new audience. She’s also maintained an ongoing collaboration with Goldstein, including opening for him on select dates of his Sex, Death & Small Talk stand-up tour. Welch is in Philly on her own for three shows on Friday and Saturday.

Sports

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Cincinnati Bengals

E-A-G-L-E-S! After six months off, you may still be a little rusty from the offseason, but you still have time before the Eagles meet the Bengals for their third and final preseason game. While starters won’t likely see many minutes, a few may take a snap or two, including starting quarterback Jalen Hurts. Bengals starters, including quarterback Joe Burrow, won’t play. But the Eagles open practice this week — which drew almost 50,000 fans — had all the energy of an in-season matchup, and since tickets are hella expensive for the games that do count, you might as well go. If you get there early enough, you may get an autograph or two.

Music

6th Annual SHE Fest

Where : Ardmore Music Hall, 23 E. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, Pa.

: Ardmore Music Hall, 23 E. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, Pa. When : Saturday, Aug. 29, 4 p.m.

: Saturday, Aug. 29, 4 p.m. How much: Free

Who run the world? Girls! No, Beyoncé won’t be at the woman-centered festival, but other female musicians and entrepreneurs will be. Vinyl Closet is hosting the event, which combines live performance, female vendors and community representatives for a unique afternoon in the Philadelphia musical landscape. Scheduled to hit the stage are Kat Rivers and the Second Sight, The Ladies of SHE backed by the Vinyl Closet Band, and the Sharon Lia Band.

Zac Brown Band: Love & Fear Tour

Where : Highmark Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave.

: Highmark Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave. When : Saturday, Aug. 29, 7 p.m.

: Saturday, Aug. 29, 7 p.m. How much: $115 and up

In 2025, they released their eighth studio album “Love & Fear,” a project that included high-profile collaborations with artists in multiple genres, including Snoop Dogg, Marcus King, Sia and the late Dolly Parton. In support of that project, they were the first country band to perform a residency at the Las Vegas Sphere. Their current tour, which stops in Philly this weekend, has already featured surprise guest appearances from artists including Snoop and Lanie Gardner. In Boston, they also gifted the entire audience with Margaritaville cruise tickets. Expect a special tribute to Parton, who Brown called a “national treasure” last year.

Patty Jackson’s Party in the Park

Where : Dell Music Center, 2400 Strawberry Mansion Drive

: Dell Music Center, 2400 Strawberry Mansion Drive When : Saturday, Aug. 29, 7 p.m.

: Saturday, Aug. 29, 7 p.m. How much: $79.50 and up

Local radio legend Patty Jackson has been on the air for more than four decades. Must be something about women in radio in Philly! Her annual party at the Dell includes soul stalwarts The Whispers, Jeffrey Osborne and Howard Hewett. It’s the penultimate event of the Dell’s summer season, which concludes next week with a tribute to Gamble & Huff.