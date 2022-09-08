Philadelphia poll workers are about to get a raise

Former U.S. Congressman Bob Brady, who is the chairman of the Philadelphia Democratic Party, said the pay bump is important to retain and bring new people into the Election Day fold.

“Thank you for thinking of the people that are out there every single Election Day,” Brady said. ”You know, they don’t have to show up and if they don’t show up, there’s no election. You can’t do anything about it. They’re out 14, 15 hours a day. And I thank you for recognizing that and trying to put a little bit more money there.”

City Councilmember Kendra Brooks is an independent representing the Working Families Party. She has been a part of many elections and admits it’s a long, tiring day.

“I grew up as a poll worker doing work because my grandmother was a judge of elections. And I just remember, like my colleagues said, long, long days. And we had to let folks know being part of this doesn’t mean it has to be just labor. It could be a labor of love and it could be satisfaction, satisfaction by ending the day with a decent pay,” she said.

The raise, expected to be approved later this month, will increase base pay from $120 to $200 per day. Poll workers will be paid another $50 for pre-election training.