There will be four criteria for each tier: average daily case counts, hospitalizations, positivity rates, and trending direction over the past 10 days.”

The tiered system is about time,” said Ben Fileccia with the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association. “From the beginning of the pandemic, we’ve been asking for some type of metrics… now we can actually look at the data, we can look at hospitalizations, we can look at positivity rates, and see for ourselves if we’re trending in the right direction for these mandates to be lifted.”

After meeting last week with the city’s Department of Public Health, Ed Grose, president of the Greater Philadelphia Hotel Association, expects good news.”What they told us is they were going to start a process of rolling back the mandates based on the number of cases, and there’s a list of four criteria in each rollback. We’re very pleased (health commissioner) Dr. Bettigole and her team take the time to listen to us,” said Grose.

When asked for comment, a city spokesperson said, “We are actively discussing how and when to update COVID-19 policies as case counts and other factors improve, but those decisions are not yet final.”CDC data shows as of February 13, Philadelphia is averaging about 357 new COVID-19 cases per day, down 88% from when the vaccine mandate went into effect on January 3.

“I feel like the only choice is to really just do it, see what happens,” said Eliza Ryan of Fairmount. “You can always inflict it again.”Restaurant owner Shane Dodd of the Fairview in Fairmount said he is excited about the possibility of getting one step closer to normal.”