Asantewaa Nkrumah-Ture is overjoyed.

The West Philly housing activist spent the past week and a half fighting off an illegal eviction marked by threats of violence, visits from police, and frayed nerves.

Now, thanks to a resounding victory in Common Pleas Court, Nkrumah-Ture, 64, can finally breathe easy. She’ll have the next 30 days to move out — without any more hostility from the property owner, Alvan Morrison, or any members of his family.

Under the judge’s order, all of them are barred from the two-story twin until sometime after Nkrumah-Ture leaves.

“I can kind of relax now and find another place to live. I’m grateful,” said Nkrumah-Ture after a virtual hearing on Wednesday.

The decision followed more than two hours of testimony detailing a series of contentious interactions between Nkrumah-Ture and Morrison’s family, many of whom unlawfully slept at the four-bedroom property on the 200 block of S. 55th Street. That includes Morrison’s cousin and her three young children, who moved into the place last Tuesday after their previous living arrangement fell through.

Morrison, who purchased the property on Feb. 4, testified that the copy of Nkrumah-Ture’s lease he got at settlement stated that Nkrumah-Ture was only renting one bedroom and not the entire house, a mistake. It’s why the 30-day notice he stuck in the property’s front door the next day informed Nkrumah-Ture that she would be “considered a housemate” until she moved out, said Morrison.

“We were not trying to illegally put her out of the house,” said Morrison.