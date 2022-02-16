Nkrumah-Ture’s battle moves to Common Pleas Court on Wednesday. During a virtual hearing, her lawyer will ask a judge to grant an emergency injunction, which would effectively force Morrison to back down, something he has refused to do despite numerous requests, according to the complaint filed on Nkrumah-Ture’s behalf, which argues he breached his contract with her while also violating state and city law.

“I am feeling hopeful, but very anxious,” she said of the hearing. “There is overwhelming evidence that I am not safe here if I don’t have this emergency injunction.”

Morrison declined to comment. “We’ve been advised not to do too much talking,” he said.

The case stems from a series of events that started on Feb. 5. That’s when Nkrumah-True says she got a notice from Morrison that she had 30 days to move out of the Cobbs Creek property she’s lived in since August 2019. The notice also said that Morrison would be moving in and that Nkrumah-Ture would be “considered a housemate” until she left, according to the complaint.

The next morning, Morrison showed up with boxes and told Nkrumah-Ture to get out.

Nkrumah-Ture, a member of the Tenant Union Representative Network, knew exactly what was happening. While they’re difficult to quantify, illegal evictions are common in Philadelphia.

Vikram Patel, the housing attorney representing Nkrumah-Ture, said they take many forms.

“We see situations where the landlord will show up and remove the door or remove the windows, or just show up and change the locks, or shut off someone’s utilities — shut off their gas in the winter, shut off their electric so they don’t have air conditioning in the summer,” said Patel, who works for Community Legal Services.

A landlord trying to force a tenant out by moving in is far less common, he said.

“This case is sort of an extreme example of what many Philadelphians are facing, namely that their safety, their health are being put into jeopardy because a landlord unlawfully evicted them,” said Patel.

Either way, Nkrumah-Ture had no intention of going anywhere, even as things escalated over the next few days and into this week.