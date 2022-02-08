Legislation moving through Philadelphia City Council would temporarily ban most building demolitions in Philadelphia’s Eighth District.

If passed, the bill would put a sixth-month moratorium on taking down properties in several Northwest Philadelphia neighborhoods, including Chestnut Hill, Mt. Airy and Germantown, which is in the midst of significant change thanks to interest from a host of developers.

Demolitions for projects valued at or below $150,000 would be exempt under the legislation. Demolishing a property the city has deemed imminently dangerous would also be permitted.

Councilmember Cindy Bass, who introduced the measure, said the goal is to give her constituents time to “digest” the march of development in the district.

“Too often developers circumvent zoning requirements that make community input a prerequisite to development on existing structures. It’s a predatory practice that has had adverse effects on communities in my district and they’re doing it at a rate that threatens to outpace the community’s capacity to digest changes in their own neighborhood,” said Bass after introducing the bill last week.

A Council committee must approve the legislation before the full body votes on the measure, a possibly unprecedented example of what’s known as councilmanic prerogative. The long-standing practice effectively gives council members final say over development in their districts.

Gary Jonas, president of the Building Industry Association of Philadelphia, said he cannot recall another instance of a council member attempting to halt building demolitions in an entire legislative district, only on a particular street or on a set of blocks.

“This is kind of uncharted territory,” said Jonas.

He doesn’t mean that in a good way.