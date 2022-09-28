Suspects sought after deadly shooting outside Roxborough High School

Police searched Wednesday for at least two people they believe were behind a shooting outside a Philadelphia high school that killed one 14-year-old and wounded four other teenagers after a football scrimmage.

Nicholas Elizalde, of suburban Havertown, was killed in the ambush as he and the other teens, all football players, walked away from an athletic field at Roxborough High School shortly after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, authorities said. Three of the wounded players were taken to hospitals with gunshot wounds.

A motive for the shooting was not known, but police said they would pull images from surveillance cameras in the area and examine social media and other sources to see whether the violence might have stemmed from events earlier in the day.

The shooting came just after Philadelphia surpassed 400 homicides for the year, only slightly behind the pace of last year’s toll, which ended up being the highest in at least six decades. And it happened hours after Mayor Jim Kenney, a Democrat, signed an order banning guns and deadly weapons from the city’s indoor and outdoor recreation spaces, including parks, basketball courts and pools.