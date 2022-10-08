Football games at Coatesville, Roxborough high schools canceled due to threats, safety concerns

Action News is told by a spokesperson at the School District of Philadelphia, that the opposing school, Kipp Dubois Collegiate Academy, called for the cancellation.

They cited safety concerns and proximity to the recent fatal shooting.

“It’s scary that kids my age, people who know him, are scared to come back, in fear of their safety that something might happen to them, something might happen to the people they come with,” said Reyes.

Reyes was a witness to the deadly shooting at her high school.

She says says the extra precautions are welcome as police continue to search for suspects wanted in the deadly shooting.

“I feel like it would be a good idea, at least for the meantime to go somewhere else to play,” said Reyes.

In Coatesville, the football game scheduled for Friday night between the Coatesville Area School District and Downingtown West High School was also canceled.