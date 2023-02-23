2-year-old, 5 teens among those injured in shooting in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion section

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A 2-year-old girl, the child’s mother and five teens were injured in a shooting Thursday evening near a school in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion section.

According to police, the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. near the intersection of 31st and Norris streets, near the James G. Blaine School.

“This has been a fairly quiet portion of the 22nd district for quite some time now,” said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw. “At this point we’re piecing everything together to figure out if this is retaliatory, if some of those victims were intended or not, but it’s still really early to tell.”

The 2-year-old girl was shot once in the left thigh, police said. She was taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia where she was listed in stable condition.

A 13-year-old boy was shot in the hand. Police said he was also taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in stable condition.

A 15-year-old male was shot twice in the chest. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition, police said.

A 16-year-old male was shot in the arm. Police said he was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

A second 16-year-old male was shot once in the right arm and once in the right thigh, police said. He was taken to Jefferson University Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

A 17-year-old male suffered a graze wound to the thigh, police said. He was taken by Uber to Jefferson University Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

The 2-year-old’s mother, 31-year-old woman, was shot twice in the thigh, police said. She was also taken to Temple University Hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

