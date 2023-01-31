Teenager shot on Overbrook street, lockdown lifted at nearby high school
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
A Philadelphia high school was placed on lockdown for approximately an hour Tuesday morning after a teenager was shot in the neighborhood.
Police say a 15-year-old male was shot at 61st and Jefferson streets around 8:30 a.m. prompting a lockdown at nearby Overbook High School.
The victim was taken by police to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia with a gunshot wound to his right thigh.
He was placed in stable condition.
Police say no weapons were recovered and no arrests were made.
The lockdown at Overbrook High School was lifted at 9:34 a.m.
If you or someone you know has been affected by gun violence in Philadelphia, you can find grief support and resources online.
