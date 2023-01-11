Trial ordered for 4 in ambush shooting outside Roxborough High School

A judge has ordered four suspects to stand trial in an ambush shooting outside a Philadelphia high school that killed a 14-year-old and wounded several other teenagers after a football scrimmage last fall.

At Tuesday’s preliminary hearing, prosecutors presented evidence they said tied the adult and juvenile suspects to the Sept. 27 shooting outside of Roxborough High School. Twenty-one-year-old Yaaseen Bivins and the 15-, 16- and 17-year-old defendants are charged as adults with murder, aggravated assault, firearms crimes and other counts.

Another named 16-year-old suspect is still being sought and police have said they were seeking six suspects — five shooters and a driver. Two of the arrested juvenile suspects are also accused in a killing a day before the shooting.