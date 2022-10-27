Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles.

A former Philadelphia’s Sheriff Deputy has been arrested and charged with selling two firearms that were used in the deadly Roxborough High School shooting.

According to court documents, while serving as a Sheriff’s Deputy, Samir Ahmad sold the weapons to an FBI informant on Oct. 13. Authorities say Ahmad sold the two pistols, a Glock Model 17 and a Glock Model 22, and ammunition for $3,500.

The weapons were traced by law enforcement to the Sept. 27 shooting outside Roxborough High School that killed 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde, of suburban Havertown, and hurt four other teenagers. Police say they found more than five dozen shell casings in the area after the attack.