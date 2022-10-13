Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles.

Starting on a new monthly schedule and once again meeting in person, a Gun Violence Response news conference was held Wednesday at Philadelphia’s City Hall. Much of the conversation focused on the first recent arrest made in the Roxborough High School shooting.

Yaseen Bivens has been arrested and charged with murder after police recovered a receipt for ammunition from a car used in the shooting.

“Because of his status as being a felon,” said Philadelphia Police Deputy Chief Frank Vanore, “we were able to use our federal partners and arrest him for being ineligible to purchase ammunition. He was taken into federal custody on [Oct. 6] and he’s been held since that point in time.”