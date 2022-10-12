Arrest made in deadly Roxborough shooting

Authorities have announced charges against a second suspect in last month’s ambush shooting outside a Philadelphia high school that killed a 14-year-old and wounded four other teenagers after a football scrimmage.

District Attorney Larry Krasner said Wednesday that 21-year-old Yaaseen Bivins has been arrested and charged with murder, four counts of aggravated assault and related offenses in the Sept. 27 shooting outside Roxborough High School. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney; listed numbers for him weren’t working Wednesday.

Police said earlier they were seeking a 16-year-old on active arrest warrants for murder and attempted murder as well as criminal conspiracy, theft, obstructing justice, evidence-tampering and firearms offenses.

Authorities said five people jumped from a parked SUV and opened fire on teens walking away from an athletic field at the high school. Nicholas Elizalde, 14, of suburban Havertown, was killed and three other teens were rushed to a hospital. One was treated at the scene.