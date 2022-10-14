Philadelphia police ID 4th suspect in shooting near Roxborough High School; currently at large

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Philadelphia police have identified a fourth suspect in the deadly shooting near Roxborough High School last month.

The suspect, 15, is charged with murder and related offenses. He is currently a fugitive.

Police are also still searching for another 16-year-old suspect, who is also charged with murder.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects should contact Philadelphia police.

Two suspects have been arrested in this case.

The fatal shooting happened on September 27 around 4:30 p.m. on the 4700 block of Pechin Street just as a junior varsity football scrimmage ended between three schools: Roxborough High School, Northeast High School, and Boys Latin Charter School.

The shooting killed 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde of Havertown, Pa. and left four other teenagers wounded.

Elizalde was a freshman at Saul High School but played football for Roxborough.

Police have said Elizalde is not believed to have been one of the intended targets.

According to investigators, the suspects waited for six minutes before jumping out of the SUV and firing more than 60 shots.

A $45,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest or conviction.