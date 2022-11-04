Roxborough High shooting suspects committed separate murder a day earlier, police say

Philadelphia police say three of the suspects in September’s deadly shooting near Roxborough High School will be charged with murder in connection to a separate fatal shooting in North Philadelphia that happened the day before.

Three teens — a 15-year-old, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old — will face new murder charges for the killing of 19-year-old Tahmir Jones, said Cpl. Jasmine Reilly. The fatal shooting happened at around 2 p.m. on the 600 block of North 13th Street on Sept. 26.

The 15-year-old and 17-year-old are already in police custody in connection to the Roxborough shooting.

The 16-year-old remains a fugitive.