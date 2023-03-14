15-year-old dies after being shot 10 times in the Summerdale section of Philadelphia

Police say the victim was chased down the block. Surveillance video recovered by detectives shows the teen falling down. That’s when the suspects shot him.

Ballistics evidence from the scene leads police to believe there are three shooters involved.

This shooting followed a disturbance at nearby Samuel Fels High School earlier in the day.

In that incident, police say people who did not attend the school were trying to get into the building. There was a fight and the school was placed on lockdown.

The 15-year-old did not attend Fels. The School District of Philadelphia said he was a student at Kensington High School.

It is not yet known if the fight at the school was in any way connected to the shooting.

The school district said the teen is the 17th student killed so far this school year, while a total of 78 students have been shot.

If you or someone you know has been affected by gun violence in Philadelphia, you can find grief support and resources online.