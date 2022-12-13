How do you feel about stop and frisk (and policing more broadly) as an answer to Philly’s gun violence crisis? Get in touch.

Di Hargrove rolled up to the Cecil B. Moore Library in North Philadelphia on a recent weekday morning, parked, and popped her trunk. She was hauling a stash of resources: masks, hygiene products, voter guides, and job applications.

“Back in the day, you used to have rappers — they used to push CDs out of the trunk of the car and hustle,” she said. “So this is how I hustle, you know what I mean? I do it the same way.”

Hargrove is part of a team of community members hired by the ACLU of Pennsylvania to keep residents up-to-date on everything from their polling place to their rights if they’re stopped by police. It’s an attempt to address racial disparities in who officers detain, and reduce the likelihood of interactions between police and community members escalating to violence.

“The ACLU police diversion team is the accountability partner for the community,” Hargrove said.

She carries a pocket-sized pamphlet entitled “Know Your Rights,” which describes when Philadelphia police officers can or cannot stop someone on the street and ask for ID or search their body. It’s designed to address stop and frisk, a controversial policing practice that has been disproportionately applied to Black Philadelphians, according to police data.

Learn more about the history of the strategy by listening to “Stop and Frisk: Revisit or Resist.”

There has been a groundswell of community activism around policing in the last decade, spurred in part by police killings of Black men including George Floyd, Michael Brown, and Philando Castile. Police use of force is the sixth leading cause of death for young Black men in the U.S., according to a study from the University of Michigan, Rutgers University, and Washington University.

Social justice activists have pushed for increased monitoring of police interactions, particularly with people of color. It’s taken the form of programs like Hargrove’s, as well as oversight commissions, and apps that allow people to easily record and save their interactions with officers.

Criminal justice experts say this movement could usher in a new era of policing — one that improves relations between citizens and the people sworn to protect them.

John Monaghan, a law enforcement initiatives consultant for the nonprofit Center for Policing Equity, said stop and frisk can be part of public safety strategy, but only if departments keep better track of the impacts.

“Adjust our policies, our procedures and our training around that, then we can have better outcomes and do work that reduces harm,” Monaghan said.

A new way of policing

The ACLU of Pennsylvania created Hargrove’s role in response to a new pilot program that changes the way police handle minor offenses. A federal district court ordered the pilot in 2021 to remedy racial disparities in police stops, according to the ACLU of Pennsylvania. The change follows a 2010 class action lawsuit that determined that police were using stop and frisk, which allows officers to stop anyone they have reasonable suspicion to believe has committed, is committing, or is about to commit a crime, disproportionately to stop Black and Latino men without justification.

The new policing pilot began in Philadelphia’s 14th police district in 2021 and expanded to five additional districts this past spring. It instructs officers not to stop and frisk people for 11 minor offenses, including loitering, public urination, or smoking marijuana. Officers must instead make a verbal request for the person to cease what they’re doing. If the citizen complies, the officer must move on or the person can walk away. If the person continues with the offense, the officer can formally stop them or issue a citation for the conduct.

“Seeing as the pilot program is still in its infancy, the PPD does not have sufficient data that can speak to the effectiveness of the approach at this time,” a department spokesperson said in an email. “The purpose of the program is to address racial disparities during police/civilian encounters.”