Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

More than 61,000 Delawareans are still out of work, according to the latest numbers available from the state Department of Labor. That level is over 200% higher than it was a year ago.

High unemployment has left many struggling to pay the rent or mortgage.

“They’re scared, they don’t know how they’re going to pay their rent, how they’re going to pay their mortgage, how they’re going to eat,” said State Rep. Kendra Johnson, who chairs the Housing and Community Affairs Committee in the House. “Ninety percent of the phone calls and emails I receive from constituents in the 5th District, they are about unemployment.”

A total of $40 million will expand a pair of programs designed to allay those fears, Gov. John Carney announced Monday afternoon. Half the money will come from the state’s share of CARES Act funding, the other half from New Castle County’s CARES funds.

Renters will get help through the Delaware Housing Assistance Program, or DE HAP, which was first launched in March to help renters stay in their homes. Renters who meet income requirements can get up to $5,000 in assistance. The money would be sent directly to landlords.

Six thousand people applied for help in the first three weeks of the program, which was paused in late April because of overwhelming demand. To be eligible, a household must have a post-pandemic income at or below 60% of the median income for the county in which they live.

“We know it’s incredibly important now because those additional federal benefits expired at the end of July, and so we have hundreds, if not thousands, of Delawareans that would be facing these very significant financial challenges,” Carney said.