Pennsylvania warns of crowds at parks, suggests alternatives

In this Saturday, Oct. 24, 2015, photo, a man runs along the canal path in Delaware Canal State Park at Washington Crossing, Pa. The canal path, the central feature of the Delaware Canal State Park, runs 60 miles parallel to the Delaware River in southeastern Pennsylvania. (Jonathan Elderfield/AP Photo)

State officials say a number of state parks and recreation areas in Pennsylvania are seeing “significant overcrowding” on weekends and during warm weather, and they are suggesting that people go to less crowded areas.

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has posted an “overcrowding alert” saying some parks have been turning people away and closing overflow parking.

Beltzville State Park in eastern Pennsylvania’s Carbon County has seen the most overcrowding, and officials are suggesting that people consider the Tuscarora, Tobyhanna, and Gouldsboro state parks for swimming and picnicking.

Other parks seeing crowded conditions are Codorus, Keystone, Marsh Creek, Ohiopyle, Presque Isle, Ricketts Glen, Tyler and Washington Crossing, officials said.

State forests have also been reaching capacity and turning away visitors, and the Seven Tubs Recreation Area in Pinchot State Forest has seen the most overcrowding. Officials are advising people to consider the Pinchot Trail or Black Diamond Trail instead.

Also crowded has been Rock Run in Loyalsock State Forest, and visitors are advised to consider Cherry Ridge Trail, Hawkeye Ski Trail or Old Loggers Path.

With 121 state parks and 2.2 million acres of forestland in the commonwealth, as well as 6,100 local parks and more than 12,000 miles of trails, officials say there are lots of less crowded alternatives.

