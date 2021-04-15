Pennsylvania extends J&J vaccine ‘pause’ by 4 days

Pennsylvania on Thursday extended its “pause” on use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine by another four days after federal government health advisers said they need more time to investigate reports of rare blood clots.

The state Health Department told vaccine providers to refrain from using J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine until April 24, or until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration issues new guidance.

Pennsylvania took action after a CDC advisory board said Wednesday it needed more time to decide whether a handful of unusual blood clots were linked to the shot.