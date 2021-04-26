Pa. coronavirus update: Philly says providers can resume using J&J vaccine

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Philly says providers can resume use of J&J

Philadelphia’s Health Department said Monday it has notified all vaccine providers in the city that they can resume use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

This comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday approved use of the vaccine following a “pause” to investigate cases of potentially dangerous blood clots in women under 50 who had received it, and is now handling the clot risk with an updated fact sheet on potential symptoms.

“The Health Department continues to recommend that all Philadelphians get vaccinated against COVID-19 with whatever vaccine is available to them,” the city said in a news release.