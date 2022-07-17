Philadelphia has received 225 monkeypox vaccines from the federal government — but only those who have come into close contact with an infected person will be eligible for the shot. Some public health experts worry that limiting vaccine access could mean the disease will continue to spread within a population that already faces barriers to health care.

As of Friday, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health has 16 confirmed or probable cases. (Probable cases are still awaiting confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.) There are 32 confirmed cases in Pennsylvania, 20 in New Jersey, and one in Delaware.

Though still rare in the U.S., cases are on the rise worldwide. The World Health Organization reported a 77% weekly increase in confirmed infections last week, to more than 6,000. Moreover, scientists warn that it’s likely cases are being undercounted. Children and people with immune deficiencies may have more severe cases, but the disease is rarely fatal. WHO said three people have now died in connection with the outbreak, all of them in Africa.

In Philadelphia, vaccines are being distributed through the health department and are only available to people who have had close contact with an infected person, as identified through contact tracing.

Philadelphia Department of Public Health officials say they do have concerns about the limited scope of the initial vaccination campaign.

“We recognize that in a large metropolitan area on the I-95 corridor, the 225 doses we have are likely less than ideal to address an ever-evolving situation,” said Philly health department spokesperson Matt Rankin in an email.

Rankin said those with symptoms can get tested at a physician’s office or urgent care clinic.