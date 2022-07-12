A 41-year-old New Castle County man has been preliminarily diagnosed with monkeypox, marking the first case in Delaware of the rare disease that can cause painful pus-filled blisters and scarring.

The patient, who is self-isolating, did not report any travel or exposure to someone known to have the disease known as MPX. He is believed to have been exposed to the virus after close intimate contact earlier this month with another person, the Division of Public Health announced today.

DPH received test results this week that showed the man had tested positive. The U.S.Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now conducting tests to confirm those results.

Delaware health officials are working with the patient to identify any possible close contacts, and are consulting with the CDC to determine the best course of treatment. Currently, there is no specific treatment for monkeypox virus infection, DPH officials said, adding that smallpox vaccine, antivirals, and vaccinia immune globulin (VIG) can be used instead.