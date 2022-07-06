Camden County reports first confirmed monkeypox case

The threat of monkeypox to Camden County is “extremely low,” according to Paschal Nwako, the county’s health officer and public health coordinator. “There is no need for panic, but we are encouraging residents to stay vigilant and to watch for symptoms.”

According to the CDC, symptoms include fever, headache, muscle ache, chills, and a rash that can look like a pimple or blister. The virus is spread from person to person through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids. It can also spread by face-to-face contact through respiratory droplets, or during close contact such as kissing, cuddling, or sex.

In June, the state’s first monkeypox case was reported in Jersey City. It is not a new virus, and is in the endemic stage in several countries, according to the Bloomberg School of Public Health at Johns Hopkins University.