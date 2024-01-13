From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Health officials in Camden County, N.J., have identified one confirmed case of measles and at least two locations at health care facilities where others may have been exposed.

The origins of the infection are not yet known, officials said Friday night. There is no immediate evidence that the case is connected to the ongoing measles outbreak in Philadelphia.

“Given the serious consequences of measles and the ease with which it can be spread, we will be engaged in a large investigative effort centered on locating and ensuring the immune status of those individuals who may have been in contact with this patient,” Camden County Health Officer Paschal Nwako said in a statement.

County officials are working with the state Department of Health to investigate and conduct contact tracing.

The person with measles was identified as a county resident who attended a daycare, where anyone who may have been exposed has already been identified and notified.

While infectious, the person visited the following locations at specific dates and times, which is when others may have been exposed:

Jan. 5 from 11:35 a.m. to 2:32 p.m. at Cooper University Healthcare Pediatrics, 6400 Main Street, Voorhees Township, N.J.

Jan. 8 and 9 from 8 p.m. to 12:38 a.m. at Jefferson South Jersey Stratford Hospital emergency department, 18 Laurel Road Stratford, N.J.

Anyone exposed and infected during this window could develop symptoms as late as Feb. 2, health officials said.

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease that spreads primarily through respiratory droplets in the air. Transmission can occur for up to two hours in an enclosed space with an infected person.

Infection is typically earmarked by fever and skin rashes that appear as flat red spots on the face and body. Other symptoms can include cough, runny nose and watery eyes.