We’ve been living with COVID-19 for more than two years. And now, another concerning virus has reached the U.S. — 15 cases of monkeypox have been reported, with 250 confirmed cases worldwide.

On Monday, the World Health Organization’s Dr. Rosamund Lewis said health officials don’t know whether it will become a pandemic, but that it’s unlikely.

Still, public health experts want to know how the disease has spread across multiple continents over a relatively short period of time. The recent monkeypox outbreak is somewhat unusual, experts say, because the virus is not typically found outside of central and western Africa.

While infectious disease experts think it’s wise for the public to know about monkeypox, this outbreak should not necessarily trigger COVID déjà vu. Here’s why they say the U.S. is in a much better position to stop this rare disease from spreading widely.

How is monkeypox transmitted?

The virus that causes the disease — which is related to, but different from smallpox — is transmitted through close contact with broken skin, or through the eyes, nose, and mouth. Monkeypox is not a sexually transmitted disease, but it can spread through intimate contact.

One reason that cases of monkeypox in Africa may be on the rise is that many people are no longer vaccinated against smallpox, according to Dr. Stuart Isaacs, an infectious disease doctor and associate dean for animal research at University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine.

“There’s a growing population in Africa that’s never been vaccinated against smallpox, and therefore are not immune to monkeypox, and so there’s been more and more cases occurring in Africa, and then with world travel, over recent years, there’s been more cases of monkeypox popping up around the world,” Isaacs said.

Though recent cases of monkeypox have occurred mostly among men who have sex with men, it’s important for the public to understand that anyone can become infected with the virus, said Dr. David Cennimo, associate professor of medicine and pediatrics in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School.

“It’s one of those things that we have to keep as potentially an interesting data point. But at this point, anybody with fever in a rash, I’d be thinking, ‘Could you have monkeypox?’”

Public health messaging must be transparent, while also avoiding discriminatory language, said Dr. Amita Gupta, chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.

“It’s very important to communicate, so that we can provide the information transparently, so people who may be at risk can be on the lookout,” she said. “But we also need to be very careful with how we present the information, and without stigma, without discrimination.”