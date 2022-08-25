First case of monkeypox found at University of Delaware days before classes start

A University of Delaware employee is the first person connected to the school to be diagnosed with monkeypox.

The university isn’t identifying the individual but says they’re isolating and recovering at home. UD is working with the state Division of Public Health to notify those who may have been in close contact with that person.

School leaders sent an email to faculty, staff, and students on Wednesday to make them aware of the arrival of monkeypox among the campus community.

Earlier this month, UD launched a website offering up-to-date information about monkeypox and recommendations about how students and faculty can stay safe.

That message from school leaders stressed how monkeypox is different than COVID-19. “It does not spread before symptoms start, by casual contact or by being in the same space as someone. Transmission requires prolonged intimate face-to-face contact or skin-to-skin contact,” the school’s post said.