Dr. Paul Offit on COVID vaccines and the history of medical advances

Air Date: September 23, 2021 10:00 am
A health worker administers a dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa., Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

A health worker administers a dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa., Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Most of our most significant medical breakthroughs and lifesaving therapies have had messy, often gruesome beginnings. Dr. PAUL OFFIT, director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and member of the FDA’s COVID Vaccine advisory panel, highlights this history in his new book, You Bet Your Life: From Blood Transfusions to Mass Vaccination, the Long and Risky History of Medical Innovation. Offit details the development of transplants, blood transfusions, anesthesia, vaccines, X-rays, chemotherapy, and genetic engineering to demonstrate that medical advances are rarely risk-free. We’ll talk to Offit about this history and the tradeoffs but first we’ll ask him about the COVID pandemic, the question of vaccine boosters, and where we stand on vaccines for children.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate