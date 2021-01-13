Sarah McBride and a diverse group of new Delaware lawmakers are sworn in

“It won’t be easy, but I’m confident with new diversity in our legislature, with our range of talents in our General Assembly, with the experience of returning members and perspective of new members, we have what it takes to make progress,” McBride said.

The Senate also swore in Kyle Evans Gay, Spiro Mantizvinos, and Marie Pinkney, who was the first openly gay woman to be elected to the State Senate. (Former State Sen. Karen Peterson came out during the end of her term.)

Pinkney thanked her family, friends, and those who voted for her.

“There’s no way I’d be here without you. I’d like to thank you for taking a chance on me. When we launched this campaign over a year ago, most of you didn’t know who I was. But so many of you took the time to sit with me, first at your doors, then over the phone, and even on social media and other platforms,” she said.

“Together, we talked about how tired we were of the status quo. Together, you shared with me your stories of joy and triumph, but of struggle as well. We talked about gun violence, poor health care outcomes, we talked about educational systems, but even more importantly, we talked about how we can and will put an end to all these things. We discussed how together through policy and through advocacy we have the ability to make and create a Delaware we’re proud of … together, we will create the Delaware we talked about.”

The House also swore in new members, including its first openly gay man, Eric Morrison, and its first Muslim lawmaker, Madinah Wilson-Anton, as well as Larry Lambert and Sherea Moore. The latter three, along with Pinkney in the Senate, increase the General Assembly’s African American representation.

“I am very proud to be the first Muslim elected to the General Assembly, and I’m very excited to be a part of this very diverse class,” Wilson-Anton said. “As we face unprecedented challenges during this pandemic, it’s an honor to help improve the lives of my neighbors and my community.”

With the newly elected officials in the Senate, the chamber’s Democratic caucus increased its majority, beginning a new session with 14 members for the first time in a decade. Bryan Townsend became the new Senate majority leader, while Elizabeth “Tizzy” Lockman became the new Senate majority whip.

Though this year’s legislative session will be held virtually, officials are making plans to take safety precautions following last week’s violent riot in the U.S. Capitol building. The FBI has issued warnings about armed protests at capitol buildings across the country in the coming days.

“The violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Building and planned events in the coming days have made what once was an extreme hypothetical situation very real. Even as the riots in Washington, D.C., were ongoing, we were in touch with our Delaware Capitol Police about building security, and we have had ongoing conversations with them about building security, both in advance of Sunday’s protests and going forward,” House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf and Senate President Pro Tempore Dave Sokola said in a joint statement.

“As many other states have likely experienced, the events of the past week have caused us to re-examine our policies and procedures, and this will be an ongoing process. While we cannot comment on specific steps being taken, we can say that we take the public’s safety very seriously and are taking every precaution possible.

“The best way to prepare for these potentially violent situations is to have good intelligence. While we’re assured that Capitol Police and law enforcement at all levels are monitoring any and all threats, it’s worth noting that intel is a two-way street. Everyone — legislators, staff, members of the public — have a responsibility to say something if they see something online or hear something, whether they believe it’s credible or not. As we’ve seen during the past week, the leap from rhetoric to violence can be startingly thin.”