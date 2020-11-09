The Human Rights Campaign points to a long list of actions that have been taken that hurt the LGBTQ community under the Trump administration. President Donald Trump was not re-elected, but Republican control of the Senate may hinge on Georgia’s two runoff races in January, offering Democrats a narrow path to a Senate majority.

There’s also a case in the Supreme Court about a Philadelphia adoption agency that wants to turn away same-sex couples. It’s the first major dispute to come before Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who was confirmed to the court in October. Her views on LGBTQ rights and religion have come under scrutiny, and the LGBTQ community fears their rights will be in jeopardy.

“They see that, they fear that, they fear what they see and how they’re handled in schools, being bullied. Will they continue that when they go to university or college or the workplace? ‘Am I being protected?’ ‘Am I going to be discriminated against?’ We can respectfully challenge the mindset of others, and educate others,” said Antlitz, who works as a coordinator for LGBTQ advocacy group CAMP Rehoboth.

“For the young people who see Sarah McBride or other people who are out and being who they were born to be, it gives the kids hope, it gives the kids pride, it gives the kids self-esteem, it gives them a voice.”

Salvatore Seeley, 46 | Rehoboth

“I thought this was so important to our community, because the three of them, especially Sarah, they are breaking what I call the ‘lavender ceiling,’ in terms of as gay, and lesbian, and bisexual and transgender people becoming politicians, and advocating and getting out there on the campaign trail, and winning. And it gives faith that because they were elected that people aren’t as bigoted or hateful as we think around LGBTQ issues,” said Salvatore Seeley, who is gay.

He hopes the new lawmakers will introduce legislation that matters to the LGBTQ community, such as having LGBTQ education in schools, “whether that’s for students or whether or not we include a component where teachers and admins get trained around LGBTQ issues.”

Seeley, program director of health and wellness programs for CAMP Rehoboth, said having LGBTQ politicians in office gives young people confidence.

“When I was growing up, many gay, lesbian, bisexual, and trans people were closeted. And it was during the AIDS crisis, so all of our health concerns and political concerns as a community were centered around HIV and AIDS. Discrimination was still an issue, people were being gay-bashed. So coming out was not something I was wanting to do at that time. And I didn’t have those role models growing up and that was definitely impacting my life,” he said.

“But for these three to be out there and out in the LGBTQ community, that’s really going to impact our younger generation in saying, ‘There’s no shame in being who you are, that you can do what you want, even if that means running for political office.’”

Peter Cornelius DiBartola, 24 | Dover

As one of the only transgender employees of the State of Delaware, and the only transgender employee of the Family Court, Peter Cornelius DiBartola is excited about Sarah McBride’s election.

“I finally have someone in office who is going to represent my views and try to do better for people in my community,” he said. “I’ve worked for the State of Delaware for three years and I’ve always wanted to get involved in state and local government, but I never thought I could, and Sarah winning put it in my head that yeah, I can do that. It’s not so far-reaching.”

DiBartola, who has been transitioning for about three years, said he must travel out of state to get his medical care. He hopes McBride will help improve access to healthcare.

“Somebody living that experience, whether they’ve gone out of state, or have had to deal with the same obstacles I’ve had, I just feel like she has the right mindset,” he said. “So do the other candidates. They might not be transgender, but they definitely represent the LGBTQ community. We don’t have a lot of resources in our community, and I feel as though getting them elected will help the community as a whole.”

Em Rowe, 30 | Wilmington

“I have a lot riding on this election year. I’m married to a woman, I am living my life as a queer person, a non-binary person, so to see, especially in Sarah, someone who identifies openly as trans, being supported in this way, and being boosted by her community in this way, it makes me proud to be a Delawarean, to be a Wilmingtonian, where I know everyone is cool with queer people. It makes me feel like I’m surrounded by a supportive community in this very personal way,” Em Rowe said.

They said it’s comforting to know that during a time where the Supreme Court is tilting conservative with the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett, Delaware has political leaders who will protect LGBTQ rights.

“I think in Delaware it’s always felt safer than other parts of the country in this post-Trump America. I can’t imagine living in a red state right now, or a red part of a blue state. I’m from central Pa., so I know what it feels like being in this environment where admitting you’re queer as a politician would just be the end of your political career,” Rowe said. “I think in this time where we are facing Supreme Court nominations that could potentially take away our rights and we’re looking at this national scale where queer people are being put down, I think this is definitely a light spot in all that surrounding darkness.”

They said they hope by experiencing life as queer people, the new LGBTQ lawmakers will have a better understanding of the needs of the community.

“I think it’s about the ability for those who are queer, non-binary, trans, to be able to live our lives freely, and live our lives without fear, and be able to access spaces that we should have the right to access, so I’m thinking about bathrooms,” Rowe said. “I think having queer representation in politics brings to light those issues, whereas other politicians that are cis or heterosexual might not even be thinking about.”

Trevor A. Dawes, 54 | Wilmington

Trevor A. Dawes said it’s more important to vote for candidates for their platforms, and that LGBTQ representation is an added bonus to the newcomers’ progressive views.

“I am certainly happy they won the election because they represent traditionally marginalized populations in politics. And Sarah McBride is one of the people for whom I voted,” said Dawes, who is gay.

“I vote for people not based on their identities, I vote for people based on their political stance and for what they do. I also identify as Black, or gay, or male, or Jamaican-American, all of these intersectionalities. Some of the people who have been elected to office that have these identities don’t support, or can’t get the support for, others that identify the same way.”

He added that LGBTQ representation in government is long overdue.

“We haven’t seen as many openly LGBT politicians in office as we see now. The fact we’re talking in 2020, ‘The first person who identifies as X is elected to office,’ is shameful that it’s only happening in 2020. So it does send a message to others who didn’t believe this was possible for them that this is something they can aspire to if that’s what they want to do.”

Rachel Garcia, 35 | Bear

“It was really exciting, particularly for Sarah being the first trans person … I think it says a lot about the progress we’re making. Obviously, there’s a lot of work to be done, but having that visibility for the trans community is crucial,” said Rachel Garcia, a gay woman.

She said it’s important the new legislators address intersecting issues.

“I’m not only thinking about LGBTQ issues, but also the way they intersect with other identities. I also want to make sure they think about Black trans folks, brown trans folks, Black and brown queer people, because I think policy can impact some communities differently … thinking broadly in a progressive way; cleaner energy, criminal justice reform, healthcare for all, those issues also affect LGBTQ folks, so I’m not just thinking about things we typically think about for gay and trans folks, but other issues that impact the community as well,” Garcia said.

Ivo Dominguez, 61 | Near Georgetown

Ivo Dominguez, who is gay, said he was overjoyed when he heard the election results.

“Honestly, if you had asked me 10 years ago was that possible, I would have said, ‘Not in my lifetime.’ It’s a huge step forward, particularly for Sarah. The trans community is years behind the progress that has been made for the rest of the LGBTQ community,” he said.

Dominquez said he’s pleased young people will have representation.

“It means there will be young people that will have a better situation from the get-go than what I did. I come from an era where things were really quite dreadful. Not that they’re all that much better now. Having anyone that is a sign of hope that it is possible to make progress, that it is possible to be counted, just the impact it will have on all the LGBTQ youth is important, because honestly there’s a reason why suicide is higher in that community,” he said