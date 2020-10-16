Donate

Amy Coney Barrett and the future of the Supreme Court

Air Date: October 16, 2020 10:00 am
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett speaks during a confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett speaks during a confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP)

The Senate Judiciary Committee wrapped up confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett Thursday, and will be holding a vote on her nomination for next week. While Republicans praised her conservative values and accomplishments, democratic Senators pressed her for opinions around the ACA, Roe v. Wade, voting rights, and climate change. This hour, we look at the four days of proceedings and what we learned about Amy Coney Barrett and the kind of Justice she would make. We’ll also discuss how her confirmation could impact the Court and law in America. Our guests are Villanova University law professor, MICHAEL MORELAND and Temple University law professor LAURA LITTLE.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate