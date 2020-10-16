Amy Coney Barrett and the future of the Supreme Court

The Senate Judiciary Committee wrapped up confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett Thursday, and will be holding a vote on her nomination for next week. While Republicans praised her conservative values and accomplishments, democratic Senators pressed her for opinions around the ACA, Roe v. Wade, voting rights, and climate change. This hour, we look at the four days of proceedings and what we learned about Amy Coney Barrett and the kind of Justice she would make. We’ll also discuss how her confirmation could impact the Court and law in America. Our guests are Villanova University law professor, MICHAEL MORELAND and Temple University law professor LAURA LITTLE.