Mike White walked just steps behind Donald Trump during his 2017 inaugural parade as head of the U.S. Secret Service’s Presidential Protective Division.

And during a quarter century-plus tenure with the Secret Service, White accompanied Trump, Barack Obama and other presidents dozens of times to the U.S. Capitol Building for joint sessions of Congress or meetings.

So White, who is retired from the federal post and works as a corporate security executive, was horrified and appalled Wednesday as the scenes of Trump supporters storming and ransacking the Capitol dominated his television screen.

White told WHYY News during a telephone interview from his Chicago office that the insurrection and chaos that lasted for hours was largely due to a complete failure of preparation by federal and local law enforcement authorities.

“It was just an unfortunate, terrible situation,’’ White said. “I really wish there would have been some stronger perimeters set so that this could not occur. That really bothers me. The Capitol building shouldn’t be something that is able to be easily breached.”

But despite the security calamity that unfolded for hours at what President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday called the “citadel of liberty’’ and fears of more violence on those same grounds during Biden’s inauguration in just 12 days, White says Americans should rest assured that nothing of the sort will be permitted to happen.

“There’s a plan of how to set security up, how to plan for things, as well as how to react to things that are unexpected,” White said, noting that inauguration preparations have been underway for months involving tens of thousands of law enforcement and military officials.

“That could be large crowds and riot control to an aircraft that enters airspace that they’re not allowed to be in. So for Inauguration Day, we’re going to be in much better shape.”

Insurrectionists urged by Trump to ‘march’ on Capitol

Wednesday’s violence began after Trump held what he dubbed a “Save America Rally” on the Ellipse park near the White House.

He exhorted the crowd to march to the Capitol, where members of Congress were certifying the results of the Electoral College vote that pronounced Delaware’s Joe Biden the victor in November’s presidential election.

Trump’s speech was marked by crowd chants of “Fight for Trump,’’ and he told his supporters, “We’re going to walk down and I’ll be there with you.” Rudy Giuliani told the crowd “let’s have trial by combat.”

The president did not join his followers, however. Instead he returned to the White House as hordes from the crowd descended on the Capitol.

The violent mobs fought with police officers before flooding the building. Rioters smashed windows and clambered inside. Others scaled the walls and the stands recently erected for Biden’s inauguration, where they hoisted Trump banners and celebrated their invasion.

When the rioters entered the Capitol building, the vote count was suddenly suspended while Secret Service agents evacuated Vice President Pence, who was presiding over the Senate, and California Sen. Kamala Harris, the vice president-elect. Weapon-waving Capitol Police helped move members of Congress, many wearing gas masks, from their respective chambers.

One protester was shot dead inside, and a Capitol Police officer who fought with the rioters later died. In one gripping encounter, armed police held guns on people who had broken a window in an attempt to enter the House chamber.

The pro-Trump rioters entered several congressional offices, where they scattered papers and took items. One gleeful man sat at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk with his feet atop it.