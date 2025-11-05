New Jersey election results 2025: Here’s who won and who lost
Democrat Mikie Sherrill defeated Republican Jack Ciattarelli in the governor’s race. All 80 seats in the state General Assembly were also up for election.
Election Day is officially in the rearview mirror.
Democrat Mikie Sherrill bested Republican Jack Ciattarelli in a contest that drew national attention ahead of next year’s midterms
Here’s how other races have unfolded across the Garden State.
What happened in neighboring Pennsylvania?
Here’s how major races unfolded in the Philadelphia region and in statewide judicial contests:
- Philadelphia DA race: District Attorney Larry Krasner defeated Republican challenger Pat Dugan, securing a third term
- Philadelphia controller race: Incumbent Christy Brady beat Republican challenger Ari Patrinos
- Pa. judicial contests
- Pa. Supreme Court: Voters chose to retain three Democratic state Supreme Court justices. Republicans, including President Trump, had pushed voters to oust the three justices in what is usually a quiet “yes-or-no” race
- Pa. Superior Court: Democrat Brandon Neuman beat Republican Maria Battista and Liberal Party candidate Daniel Wassmer. Alice DeBow retained her seat
- Pa. Commonwealth Court: Democrat Stella Tsai beat Republican Matt Wolford. Judge Michael Wojcik retained his seat
- Suburban races and ballot Qs
- Downingtown made history, electing Erica Deuso, Pa.’s first openly transgender mayor
- In Bucks County, Joe Khan became the first-ever Democrat to be elected as district attorney, and Democrat Danny Ceisler ousted Republican Fred Harran in the sheriff’s race
- In Delaware County, Democrats retained unanimous control of Delco Council
- Suburban voters in three townships voted on ballot questions about tax increases to fund open space preservation and local policing. Here’s how they voted
