New Jersey election results 2025: Here’s who won and who lost

Democrat Mikie Sherrill defeated Republican Jack Ciattarelli in the governor’s race. All 80 seats in the state General Assembly were also up for election.

New Jersey Democratic Gov. elect Mikie Sherrill speaks during an election night party in East Brunswick, N.J., Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025.

New Jersey Democratic Gov. elect Mikie Sherrill speaks during an election night party in East Brunswick, N.J., Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Election Day is officially in the rearview mirror.

Democrat Mikie Sherrill bested Republican Jack Ciattarelli in a contest that drew national attention ahead of next year’s midterms

Here’s how other races have unfolded across the Garden State.

See here for full New Jersey race returns.

Jump to a section

Atlantic County

Bergen County

Burlington County

Camden County

Cape May County

Cumberland County

Essex County

Gloucester County

Hudson County

Hunterdon County

Mercer County

Middlesex County

Monmouth County

Morris County

Ocean County

Passaic County

Salem County

Somerset County

Sussex County

Union County

Warren County

What happened in neighboring Pennsylvania?

Here’s how major races unfolded in the Philadelphia region and in statewide judicial contests:

  • Philadelphia DA race: District Attorney Larry Krasner defeated Republican challenger Pat Dugan, securing a third term
  • Philadelphia controller race: Incumbent Christy Brady beat Republican challenger Ari Patrinos
  • Pa. judicial contests
    • Pa. Supreme Court: Voters chose to retain three Democratic state Supreme Court justices. Republicans, including President Trump, had pushed voters to oust the three justices in what is usually a quiet “yes-or-no” race
    • Pa. Superior Court: Democrat Brandon Neuman beat Republican Maria Battista and Liberal Party candidate Daniel Wassmer. Alice DeBow retained her seat
    • Pa. Commonwealth Court: Democrat Stella Tsai beat Republican Matt Wolford. Judge Michael Wojcik retained his seat
  • Suburban races and ballot Qs

