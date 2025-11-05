Democrats retain unanimous control of Delaware County Council
Democrats Richard Womack and Joanne Phillips prevailed over Republicans Brian Burke and Liz Piazza.
Delaware County’s highest elected office will remain under unanimous Democratic control.
Unofficial results show Democrats Richard Womack and Joanne Phillips defeated Republicans Brian Burke and Liz Piazza in the race for two seats on Delaware County Council.
“I want to thank the voters of Delaware County for believing in my campaign and re-electing me for another 4 year term,” wrote Womack in a statement to WHYY News early Wednesday morning. “I will continue to work hard and fight for the residents in our County.”
Womack is entering his second term on council. Phillips, who is the county controller, ran to replace outgoing Democratic Councilmember Kevin Madden. She will now cast votes on the five-member governing board.
“My message to the people of our County is that I first ran for office to make a meaningful difference by being part of a government that is committed to protecting our rights, that values and respects the dignity of all people, that is committed to building opportunities and caring for people,” Phillips wrote in a statement. “That remains my focus and my mission.”
Republicans once dominated Delaware County politics. The party had ruled over Pennsylvania’s second-most densely populated county since the Civil War. In 2017, Democrats won two seats on County Council. In 2019, the Blue Wave helped score the party the remaining three seats.
The GOP has been shut out ever since.
This cycle, Republicans threw their support behind Brian Burke, a Democrat-turned-Republican who previously served on Upper Darby Township Council, and Liz Piazza, a former county employee.
The party hammered Democrats on the campaign trail for orchestrating costly reforms — such as establishing a health department and deprivatizing the George W. Hill Correctional Facility — and raising taxes.
A spokesperson for the GOP candidates did not immediately respond early Wednesday morning to a request for comment.
Democrats ran on a platform of expanding the tax base and addressing the closure of Crozer Health. Phillips thanked family, friends and the voters for backing her campaign.
“I look forward to working with everyone to make Delaware County a place we continue to be proud to call home and will continue my work in my new role as a member of Delaware County Council,” Phillips said.
Delaware County Council handles all administrative and legislative duties for the county. Council members have the authority to adopt budgets, pass ordinances and hire personnel to lead county departments.
“I look forward to working together with all parties to make Delaware County one of the strongest counties in the Commonwealth,” Womack wrote. “Working together… we all WIN!”
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.