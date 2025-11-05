Democrats retain unanimous control of Delaware County Council

Delaware County’s highest elected office will remain under unanimous Democratic control.

Unofficial results show Democrats Richard Womack and Joanne Phillips defeated Republicans Brian Burke and Liz Piazza in the race for two seats on Delaware County Council.

“I want to thank the voters of Delaware County for believing in my campaign and re-electing me for another 4 year term,” wrote Womack in a statement to WHYY News early Wednesday morning. “I will continue to work hard and fight for the residents in our County.”

Womack is entering his second term on council. Phillips, who is the county controller, ran to replace outgoing Democratic Councilmember Kevin Madden. She will now cast votes on the five-member governing board.

“My message to the people of our County is that I first ran for office to make a meaningful difference by being part of a government that is committed to protecting our rights, that values and respects the dignity of all people, that is committed to building opportunities and caring for people,” Phillips wrote in a statement. “That remains my focus and my mission.”