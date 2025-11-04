Pennsylvania voters choose to retain state Supreme Court justices

Pennsylvania residents had the opportunity to vote in local and statewide judicial elections, from municipal judges all the way up to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. While such off-year elections have traditionally been low-key, this year proved to be different with millions of dollars going into the Supreme Court retention race which, in turn, brought an unusual level of attention to the other judicial races, as well.

Here are the results.

Supreme Court

Pennsylvania voters answered “yes” to the retention of Justices Christine Donohue, Kevin M. Dougherty and David N. Wecht on the state’s highest court, preserving the 5-2 Democratic-elected majority on the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania.

The results mark a decisive moment for the judicial branch in the commonwealth, following a year of unprecedented attention — and expenditures — on what has traditionally been a low-profile process of judicial retention.

By giving each justice another 10-year term on the bench, voters effectively rejected efforts to alter the ideological composition of the court. The Democratic-elected majority remains intact, limiting the prospect of a partisan shift in key decisions in years to come.

Although retention elections in Pennsylvania are nonpartisan in name — voters mark “yes” or “no” without party affiliation — this year’s fight took on a strikingly partisan cast. The three justices had originally been elected as Democrats in 2015 and have since issued rulings on major — albeit divisive — issues, including abortion access, voting rules, electoral maps and COVID restrictions.

Republicans and right-wing activists blasted those decisions and sought to take advantage of the rare opportunity to change the overall direction of the court by mounting an unprecedented effort to get Wecht, Donohue and Dougherty removed from their benches, which also prompted Democrats to get more involved than in the past.

The scale of campaign spending also soared, underscoring how state courts are increasingly battlegrounds for broader political disputes.

“I got mailers every other day in my mailbox and I saw quite a few ads on TV,” South Philly resident Deborah Dalton said just after she voted.

However, she told WHYY News that the current politics in Washington, D.C., led her to vote to retain all three justices.

“We have enough crap going on every other day,” she said. “You don’t know what’s going on on that national level. I want some consistency here in Philadelphia.”

Prior to the vote, analysts also warned that the court could face a 2-2 partisan deadlock if the three justices failed to win retention and if the governor and Legislature were unable to agree on interim appointments. With the retention secured, that scenario has been avoided, at least for the foreseeable future.

Only two of the three justices are guaranteed to serve another 10-year term, however, as Donohue is due for mandatory retirement in two years when she will reach the age of 75, which will prompt another election.