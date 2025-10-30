What questions do you have about the 2025 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

The retention election for three Pennsylvania Supreme Court justices may be one of the few things drawing some voters to the polls across the state. Voters will cast ballots on whether to award three sitting justices — all Democrats — new 10-year terms on the state’s highest court. The Republican-led movement to urge voters to vote “no” on retention cites their past rulings on pandemic “lockdowns” and voting laws. But the high stakes court race could also determine a number of future state constitutional issues surrounding environmental protection.

The current makeup of the court is a Democratic majority of 5-2, although the justices say partisan politics do not influence their decisions. Together, both parties could end up spending upwards of $10 million, a record-breaking amount in an election that Democrats and Republicans typically ignore.

The three justices — Christine Donohue, Kevin Dougherty and David Wecht — were elected in 2015 and all three ran as Democrats. In 2017, Donohue, Dougherty and Wecht weighed in on one of the most pivotal environmental cases to be decided by the state Supreme Court in recent history – Pennsylvania Environmental Defense Foundation v. Commonwealth.

While the focus has been on how a future court could rule on issues like abortion and voting rights, it’s worth taking a look at how these three justices ruled on a landmark environmental case.

A landmark ruling that bolstered environmental protection

Donohue wrote the majority opinion in Pennsylvania Environmental Defense Foundation v. Commonwealth, which established a broad interpretation of the Environmental Rights Amendment to the state constitution, and cemented in place the commonwealth’s role as trustee for public natural resources. The decision followed a ruling in 2013 written by Republican Chief Justice Ron Castille that cited the Environmental Rights Amendment for the first time and was widely viewed as a win for environmental protection and the rights of local municipalities. The Environmental Rights Amendment had been ratified by voters in the state in 1971.

“The Commonwealth (including the Governor and General Assembly) may not approach our public natural resources as a proprietor, and instead must at all times fulfill its role as a trustee,” wrote Donohue.

Justice Dougherty and Wecht, along with Justice Debra Todd, joined the majority opinion. Justice Max Baer, now deceased, filed a concurring opinion on the broad interpretation of the amendment, but dissented on other aspects of the case.

“If you’re concerned about the environment, these are justices that respect the Environmental Rights Amendment, respect environmental law and they’ve written careful opinions,” said John Dernbach, emeritus professor of law and founder of the Environmental Law and Sustainability Center at Widener University Law School.