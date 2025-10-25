Pa. election 2025: What to know about Philadelphia’s Court of Common Pleas and Municipal Courts candidates

What questions do you have about the 2025 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

When Philadelphia voters look at their election ballots this year, they will see candidates for judges for the Court of Common Pleas and Philadelphia Municipal Courts.

The Court of Common Pleas handles thousands of cases each year that directly affect Philadelphians — from criminal sentencing to custody rulings to civil damages. While higher courts grab headlines, it’s the Court of Common Pleas where most legal battles are actually fought and resolved. From homicide trials to family custody disputes to landlord-tenant hearings, these judges shape the justice system city residents experience directly.

Common Pleas judges are paid $227,000 per year to adjudicate felonies and civil cases with claims above $12,000.

The 2025 general election features a diverse slate of all Democratic candidates — most with endorsements from the Philadelphia Democratic Party and the Philadelphia Bar Association. However, all are virtually guaranteed to win given that, this year, 11 candidates are running for 11 open seats. Another 13 candidates are running to be retained for another 10-year term.