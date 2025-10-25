Elections 2025

Pa. election 2025: What to know about Philadelphia's Court of Common Pleas and Municipal Courts candidates

Most candidates for local courts are “recommended” by the local bar association but some aren’t, and some are running despite scandal.

Philadelphia City Hall

Philadelphia City Hall, northeast corner. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

When Philadelphia voters look at their election ballots this year, they will see candidates for judges for the Court of Common Pleas and Philadelphia Municipal Courts.

The Court of Common Pleas handles thousands of cases each year that directly affect Philadelphians — from criminal sentencing to custody rulings to civil damages. While higher courts grab headlines, it’s the Court of Common Pleas where most legal battles are actually fought and resolved. From homicide trials to family custody disputes to landlord-tenant hearings, these judges shape the justice system city residents experience directly.

Common Pleas judges are paid $227,000 per year to adjudicate felonies and civil cases with claims above $12,000.

The 2025 general election features a diverse slate of all Democratic candidates — most with endorsements from the Philadelphia Democratic Party and the Philadelphia Bar Association. However, all are virtually guaranteed to win given that, this year, 11 candidates are running for 11 open seats. Another 13 candidates are running to be retained for another 10-year term.

Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas | Open seat candidates

Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas | ‘Magic seats’

Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas | Retention votes

The following 13 current justices on the Court of Common Pleas are finishing a term and are up for another 10-year term on the bench. Voters will simply choose “yes” to retain them for another term or “no,” which will remove them from the bench and open the seat for another election.

Philadelphia Municipal Court candidates

Philadelphia voters will elect candidates this year to fill four open seats on the city’s Municipal Court — an often overlooked, but critically important bench that handles the first stop for many legal disputes — as well as deciding whether five current judges will keep their seats in retention votes. Municipal Court judges in Philadelphia preside over landlord-tenant cases, traffic violations, small claims under $12,000 and preliminary hearings in criminal cases, including felonies. They are often the first, and sometimes only, judicial authority many residents encounter. With 27 judgeships and high daily caseloads, the court plays a central role in shaping public trust in the justice system. Here’s a look at the four candidates running for the four open seats.

There are also five current municipal judges running for retention.

