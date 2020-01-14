Listen to The Why wherever you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | RadioPublic | TuneIn

This week, Philadelphia Judge Lyris Younge will stand trial in an ethics probe. She’s accused of violating parent’s due process rights in family court. That includes not letting people defend themselves, berating attorneys to the point of tears, and punishing a mom who was sick and had to leave the courtroom to vomit. On this episode of The Why, Annette talks with Legal Intelligencer reporter P.J. D’Annunzio about what Younge’s time on the bench says about the state of Pennsylvania’s judiciary.

Guest: P.J. D’Annunzio, Legal Intelligencer