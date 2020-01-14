Apple Podcasts Stitcher

Parents call Judge Lyris Younge a menace on the bench

Air Date: January 13, 2020
Protesters gather at the corner of 4th and Market streets in Center City to rally against Philadelphia Family Court Judge Lyris F. Younge. (P.J. D’Annunzio/The Legal Intelligencer)

This week, Philadelphia Judge Lyris Younge will stand trial in an ethics probe. She’s accused of violating parent’s due process rights in family court. That includes not letting people defend themselves, berating attorneys to the point of tears,  and punishing a mom who was sick and had to leave the courtroom to vomit. On this episode of The Why, Annette talks with Legal Intelligencer reporter P.J. D’Annunzio about what Younge’s time on the bench says about the state of Pennsylvania’s judiciary.

Guest: P.J. D’Annunzio, Legal Intelligencer 

