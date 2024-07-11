From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Temple Health and Keystone First, one of the largest Medicaid health insurance plans in the region, are at odds over a new contract agreement, with a looming July 31 deadline.

If the two parties don’t reach a new deal in the next three weeks, potentially thousands of patients may need to choose between their health care provider and their insurance plan.

Temple Health is warning people with Keystone First health insurance that they may lose in-network covered services for medical care, testing and treatment beginning Aug. 1.

“Fortunately for our patients, our providers are in-network for a number of other plans and we will be focused on ensuring a smooth transition of care for the patients and families impacted,” Temple Health officials said in a statement.

More than 263,000 people in Philadelphia have Keystone First insurance as of May, according to state reports. Any changes to covered services won’t happen before Aug. 1.

Officials for Temple Health and AmeriHealth Caritas, the parent company for Keystone First, confirmed that they are still engaged in contract negotiations.